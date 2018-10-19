Bulldog Women’s Hockey Get Revenge Against Beavers

The UMD women's hockey team blasted Bemidji State 6-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a re-match of last season’s first round of the WCHA playoffs, the UMD women’s hockey team knock off Bemidji State 6-1 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Naomi Rogge led the Bulldogs with two goals. Anneke Linser, Gabbie Hughes, Jalyn Elmes and Ashton Bell all lit the lamp for UMD as well. Maddie Rooney finished with 27 saves in net.

These two teams will meet again Saturday afternoon for the final game of their series.