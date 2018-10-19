Cloquet Arena Burglary Suspect Arrested in Duluth

CLOQUET, Minn.-A man wanted by Cloquet police for allegedly breaking into an ATM Wednesday at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena was arrested in the early morning hours Thursday after turning himself in to Duluth police in a bizarre fashion.

At 3:30 a.m. Thursday authorities say the suspect walked into a Duluth gas station, plopped some cash on the counter and told the clerk he robbed an ATM. Police arrived soon after to make the arrest.

He was transported to the Carlton County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.

Cloquet police said just under $9,000 was taken from the ATM.