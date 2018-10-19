Cloquet Public Library Plans To Expand

The library is 12,000 square feet and an expansion would add 7,000 more, that would expand the children's area and meeting spaces and create a new space for youth.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Exciting things may be happening at the Cloquet Public Library if a million dollar grant is approved.

The plans for expansion is something that began a few years ago after a study revealed there was a need for more space.

Staff tell us the Cloquet Public Library is usually full of people every day, and new programs at the library have grown over the years but there’s not enough space.

The Cloquet Shaw Memorial Public Library Foundation believes the library is a resource in the community, and this expansion will meet the needs of the community for 20 plus years.

“Libraries have changed in the past 50 years. It”s not only a place where we come to check out books, read books, or magazines or newspapers, programming,” said Cloquet Shaw Memorial Public Library Foundation Treasurer Larry Anderson. “We have book clubs. We have all sorts of wonderful things for the community.”

The foundation plans to submit a grant application to the Minnesota Department of Education to help cover the estimated $2.3 million cost.

If approved, the city of Cloquet would match whatever is awarded.

The application will be submitted by October 26th and awards are announced in December.

The foundation is hopeful to break ground in 2019.