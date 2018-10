Coaches Corner: Wisconsin-Superior Men’s Soccer

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with the Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team, including head coach Joe Mooney, as well as team captains Eric Watson and Adrian Leal. Among the topics discussed are the Yellowjackets undefeated UMAC season so far, as well as their chance at winning their first regular season conference title this weekend on Senior Night.