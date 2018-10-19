Get Lost In A Corn Maze!

Oulu Wisconsin Features A Corn Maze, Flashlight & Haunted Maze, Games, Barn Animals, Snacks & Prizes!

OULU, Wis. — In this week’s Active Adventures, Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot gets us lost in a corn maze! Just a short 40 minute ride from Duluth/Superior or 45 minutes from Ashland or Hayward. The field is tucked away in beautiful Bayfield county on Ken Johnson’s farm. When you get there, go right into the barn and get your ticket to the maze. Adults are $8 and kids under 11 are $7. Hop on the wagon for a hayride up to the corn field. Once at the maze you will begin your hunt for the hidden posts. After your adventure, stop back in the barn for some warm apple cider or a cup of hot cocoa. You can hangout, visit or meet some of our animals friends. The maze is perfect for a fun day with the family, an adventure with your friends or a romantic walk with your sweetheart. But be sure to bring your camera and wear your boots.

Watch the video above to see Fox 21 Brittney Merlot’s adventure through the maze!