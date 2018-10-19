Goals Come in Bunches as Bulldogs Top Black Bears

The UMD men's hockey team put on a show, scoring eight goals against Maine.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their final non-conference series at home, the UMD men’s hockey team blasted Maine 8-2 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

The teams combined to score five goals in the opening period, but the Bulldogs would pull away with four goals in the second period and two in the third.

Eight different Bulldogs scored in this one, including Nick Wolff, Scott Perunovich and Parker Mackay. Sophomore Justin Richards scored his first career goal as well.

The Bulldogs will wrap up their series with the Black Bears tomorrow night at Amsoil Arena.