Goats Invade Glensheen

DULUTH, Minn.-A herd of goats have invaded the Glensheen Mansion grounds.

They arrived there earlier today to chew down on some unwanted weeds in the rain garden before winter settles in.

Leadership from the historic site said they were brought in for a trial run to see if they would be a good natural option for weed removal rather than using chemicals.

“The public has been really excited to have goats here to look at as well,” said Glensheen gardner Emily Ford.

Goats have a very tough stomach according to handlers including being able to eat invasive species.

The goats will be there all weekend and will be protected by an electric fence.