Last Minute Pumpkin Picking

CLOQUET, Minn. – Pumpkin vendors around town tell us sales are steady this season, and those looking to do last minute pumpkin shopping still have time.

Staff with DC Best Produce tell us customers are stopping by to pick up their pumpkin just in time for Halloween.

They say even adults look forward to pumpkin picking, but the kids enjoy it the most.

“They’ll pick one up, whether it be the smallest or the biggest, they’re always after,” said Jamis Hakala. “Seeing them all excited driving by going to park. Noses presses up against the windows.”

DC Best Produce has locations in parking lots throughout the Twin Ports and in the Iron Range.