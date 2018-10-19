Sen. Smith Visits Northland

DULUTH, Minn.-Democratic Senator Tina Smith made a stop in Duluth today as she tries to drum up support for her campaign.

Her first stop of the day was at Ecolibrium 3 in Lincoln Park where she met with local officials to talk about housing issues in the area.

She said her goal today was to get a better understanding of what Duluth is facing, which will help her draft better legislation for housing funding.

“If a community doesn’t have enough housing, nothing else really works in the community,” Smith said.

Later on in the day Smith went to Cirrus Aircraft to learn about their business.

Smith will be facing off against Republican Karin Housley in the Nov. 6 election.