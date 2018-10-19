Teen Arrested After Multiple Fires at Gilbert Recycling Center

The Gilbert Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old boy, accusing him of starting three fires at the Gilbert Recycling Center over the last few days.

After an investigation by authorities, the cause of the fire was determined to be arson. Damages are expected to exceed $10,000, according to a release from police.

The city of Gilbert has temporarily closed the recycling center due to the amount of damage to several recycling bins.

The suspect could be facing charges of second-degree arson.