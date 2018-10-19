The Latest: Multiple Shots Were Fired in Missing Girl’s Home

MADISON, Wis.-Dispatch logs show multiple shots were fired in the home of a northwestern Wisconsin girl who vanished after her parents were found dead inside the house.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department released dispatch logs Friday that indicate responding deputies found multiple rounds in the home and the door kicked in.

The logs also indicate the initial 911 call that summoned deputies to the home early Monday came from a cellphone belonging to the girl’s mother.

Deputies discovered Jayme Closs’ parents fatally shot in their home in rural Barron. The 13-year-old girl was nowhere to be found . Investigators say she’s in danger and isn’t a suspect in her parents’ deaths.