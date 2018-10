Tigers, Evergreens Move on in WIAA Football Playoffs

Northwestern and Northwood/Solon Springs get dominating home wins in the opening round.

MAPLE, Wisc. – In the opening round of the Division 4 WIAA playoffs, Northwestern had no trouble with Ellsworth as they win it 42-8.

In Division 4 action, Ashland fell at home to Sparta 36-8. And in eight-man, Northwood/Solon Springs defeated Shell Lake 45-12.