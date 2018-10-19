YMCA Pool Dedicated to Mark Frodesen

Frodesen used the pool daily and was an iconic member of the Superior YMCA

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The lap pool at the Superior YMCA has officially been dedicated to the memory of Mark Frodesen.

After the dedication, the lifeguards and the Superior Whalers swim team took a lap to honor Mark, who used the pool daily.

His family is happy that his endowment will be used to provide opportunities and scholarships for kids’ physical fitness programs that Mark cared about so much.

“Basically this was his family. His friends were here, Bernie, Jim, the Y staff he would talk to them, the lifeguards all knew him,” said Frodesen’s sister, Kristin Brown.

The Superior YMCA offers programs all year long for kids and adults.