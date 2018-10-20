Bulldogs Football Stays Undefeated, Tops Warriors

WINONA, Minn. – UMD football scored early and often to win its eighth game of the season and stay undefeated, beating Winona State 37-17.

Mike Rybarczyk made his first start of the season and did not disappoint, completing 12 of 24 passes for 162 yards. He also ran in two touchdowns of his own and caught a touchdown from Nate Ricci.

The Bulldogs are now riding a 16-game regular season win streak, and will look to protect that next Saturday as they take on University of Minnesota Crookston for their final NSIC road game of the season.