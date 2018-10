Bulldogs Men’s Hockey Edge Black Bears, Complete Weekend Sweep

Two goals in the second would help seal the win for Minnesota Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – After a dominant win the night before, the second game was much closer but UMD men’s hockey edged out Maine to get the 3-2 win and sweep the Black Bears.

Cole Koepke, Riley Tufte and Noah Cates all recorded goals for the Bulldogs in the win. Hunter Shepard made 18 saves.

The Bulldogs improve to 4-1-1 and will play at Notre Dame on Oct. 26 and 27.