Frightening Four Legged Friends at Fitgers

Dogs and Owners Invited to Festival

DULUTH, Minn.- Some furry friends joined in the frightening Halloween fun, as dogs dressed as Superheroes, clowns, and more took over Fitger’s for the 5th annual Fido’s Fall Festival.

Dogs and owners could shop for treats from vendors, and also be models for a day at a photo booth.

“The photo costume contest is the biggest draw, for sure,” said Jamie Parent, Co-Owner of A Place for Fido, the store which put the event on.

“People love dressing up their dogs in silly costumes. We’ve had tootsie rolls, donuts, just all kinds of funny ones. We’ve had a zebra, they’re adorable.”

If you missed the festival, you can catch their spring event: The Canine Carnival, also at Fitger’s.

Fitger’s is a dog-friendly establishment all year round.