Northland’s Trash is the Northland’s Treasure

Junk Sale at Superior Middle School

SUPERIOR, Wis.- On Saturday Superior Middle School was filled with junk, but not the type to throw away.

The “For the Love of Junk” sale took over the halls.

It featured interesting baubles made in Superior and Duluth spread out for people’s enjoyment.

“This is the second one where we haven’t done it as a fundraiser,” said Coordinator Shelly Wick. “We’re just doing it for people to come out and have a good time. See if they can find some good bargains and some unique items.”

“You never know what you’re gonna find.”

The Junk Sale takes place in the fall and the spring. It will happen again this March.