One Last Strike for Bowling to Beat Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser Says Goodbye

DULUTH, Minn.- A Northland hallmark of Breast Cancer awareness and empowerment comes to a close this weekend.

Country Lanes North hosted the 11th Annual Bowling to Beat Breast Cancer fundraiser.

Breast Cancer is the most common form of cancer diagnosed among women aged 50 and older, according to the American Cancer Society. But you wouldn’t know it, watching these women bowl strikes, striking down the impact of Breast Cancer.

For over a decade at this time of year, the lanes at Country Lanes North flood with pink, signaling yet another year of bowlers beating Breast Cancer.

“My Fab Five: Barb Lucia, Moe Miller, Pam Savoy, Cindy Miller, and Janice Stack, who I call my Fab Five,” said Barb Hoag. “The six of us started this from scratch and it has grown into something that, we’re just, can’t believe it’s grown this much.”

Since she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Hoag has called upon the Northland to come out and bowl for boobies.

The support that came aided her journey.

“We meet other survivors, we have a sisterhood. And the survivors change over the years. Some are here, some are helping. 12 years ago I didn’t know any survivors, now so many of them are my dear friends.”

Since its start, the event has raised enough money for 3500 copies of Chicken Soup for the Breast Cancer Survivor’s Soul to be given out at Essentia and St. Luke’s hospitals.

It has also paid for a $50,000 endowment at Essentia. And it doesn’t stop there.

“We basically have money for books for over 10 years,” Hoag said.

Bowlers pay a $25 entrance fee, and corporate sponsors pay $100 per lane. They also donate raffle prizes and other gifts.

But the gift of hope brought to survivors, is priceless.

“It gives you strength to know that there are other people out there that are surviving and you see them year to year,” said bowler, and survivor Penny Graskey.

“Knowing that they’ve been through this, and they’re still kind of navigating their way through life after Breast Cancer.”

As the afternoon goes on, the sound of pins falling, and teammates praising fills your ears.

One bowler, with a shirt reading “Boobs and Boos,” remarked that she did “terrible, but I had a lot of fun.” The competition doesn’t matter, it’s the love of everyone around.

The wall behind the bowlers holds the names of current survivors, and those still cheering on from beyond.

“We have the support wall and the memory wall up there,” Graskey said. “And in some ways it’s sad to see some of the ‘In Memory Of,’ but there’s so many more ‘In Support Of.'”

“A lot more people are beating Breast Cancer which is a wonderful thing. ”

At the end of the day, sadness and nostalgia falls on the pink crowd, as this is Bowling to Beat Breast Cancer’s final year.

“It’s been very interesting, you know, it’s, going through treatment emotional,” said Hoag. “Been a final ride, everything must come to an end.”

Barb has touched so many lives here, from her Fab Five, to new bowlers.

“After she had gotten diagnosed I as well got diagnosed, and she was such a huge support for me,” Graskey said.

The memories, love, and friendship will live on. As Barb Hoag signs off.

“Good night everybody, that’s a wrap!”