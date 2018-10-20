Rogge Scores Twice, Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Sweeps Beavers

Maddie Rooney finished with 24 saves in her first shutout of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Naomi Rogge scored the only two goals of the game and Maddie Rooney notched 24 saves as the UMD women’s hockey team picked up the 2-0 win over Bemidji State to sweep the weekend series.

Rogge scored both of her goals in the first period, and finished with four goals on the weekend. Ashton Bell had the assists on both goals. Rooney’s 24 saves gave her her first shutout of the season.

Up next, UMD will travel to St. Cloud State to take on the Huskies on Friday and Saturday.