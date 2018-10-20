Saints Football Shutout at Home

This was the first time St. Scholastica was shut out at home in program history.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team struggled to get anything going on offense as Thomas More dominated from start to finish to get the 35-0 win. This was the first time CSS was shut out at home in program history.

Zach Edwards completed 15 passes for 154 yards but threw two interceptions in the loss. Thomas More quarterback Justin Post completed 17 passes for 208 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Up next, St. Scholastica will play at Iowa Wesleyan on Oct. 27.