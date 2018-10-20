Saints Sweep Storm in Doubleheader

The men and women St. Scholastica soccer teams each scored three goals over Crown on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica faced Crown for a doubleheader on Saturday, and the men and women came out victorious over the Storm.

The women posted a shutout over Crown, winning it 3-0. Morgan Friday, Becca Rancour and Kaiya Quam all scored for the Saints, while Roni Rudolph recorded a save in her 12th shutout of the season.

The men allowed a goal but they also scored three goals as they defeated Crown 3-1. Armin Bobaric, Luke Buckton and Darby Henderson all scored for the Saints.

Up next, for the Saints, the men and women will have their final home games of the regular season, taking on Northland on Monday. The men will play at 1 p.m. while the women will face off at 3:30 p.m.