Two Families Displaced After Fire in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Two families have been displaced after a fire Friday night in Superior.

The fire started near a second story balcony at a home at 1613 1/2 Iowa Avenue. It then spread into the ceiling between the first and second floors of the home.

The Superior Fire Department responded shortly before 9 p.m. last night and had the scene cleared just after midnight.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.