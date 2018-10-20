Yellowjackets Shutout Rams, Claim Share of 2018 UMAC Regular Season Title

This is the first time in program history Wisconsin-Superior has won the regular season title.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Elliot Chapman scored the only two goals for the Yellowjackets but that would be enough as Wisconsin-Superior topped North Central 2-0 to claim a share of the UMAC regular season title.

The game was quiet until Chapman scored both goals in the second half to lead the Yellowjackets to the win. Dalton VonKaenel recorded two saves in the shutout.

This is the first time UWS has ever clinched a regular season time. The Yellowjackets also claim the No. 1 seed in the UMAC Tournament. But the Yellowjackets still have a few more games to get through before the tournament, and can win the UMAC regular season title with a win on Wednesday against Northland.