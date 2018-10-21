Bulldogs Soccer Shuts Out Cougars

Nan Glinsek scored the lone goal of the game while Carlye Wright made five saves.

DULUTH, Minn. – It would take 55 minutes, but Nan Glinsek finally broke the scoreless tie to give UMD the 1-0 win over Sioux Falls on Sunday to keep the Bulldogs in the postseason hunt.

Glinsek’s goal in the second half was her fourth of the year, which leads the team. Carlye Wright made five saves in the game.

The win pushed UMD into a tie with Northern State University and Winona State University for the final postseason spot in the NSIC Tournament.

The Bulldogs (7-8-1) have their final home game of the season on Friday when they host the University of Mary.