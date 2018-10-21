Dovetail Open for Business

New Cafe Opens in Duluth Folk School

DULUTH, Minn.- A new cafe has opened at the Duluth Folk School in Lincoln Park.

Dovetail Cafe and Marketplace opened their doors and welcomed first customers last week.

The Folk School says, they hope to provide a space for the community to come together, being the only coffee shop in Lincoln Park.

Almost everything in the cafe is handcrafted by artists from the Duluth Folk School, who have studios just upstairs.

Their products are sold in the cafe’s marketplace area.

You can see the cafe, with some live music and activities, during their grand opening event happening all this week.