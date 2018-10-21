First Game Played at St. Luke’s Sports and Events Center

The arena had their grand opening two weeks ago, but Sunday was the first time a game was played there.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The new St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center in Proctor held its grand opening two weeks ago, but players finally took the ice on Sunday in the arena’s the first ever game.

Proctor Bantam A’s played Superior to open their 2018 season. This game being played marks the end of almost a year of construction and five years of planning.

The arena can hold up to 1,200 people and has a walking track, and new boards and fresh ice for the players.

The Bantam A’s had played in their previous arena since the early 1970s, so they were all very excited to move into their new home.

“It’s spectacular. First off, it’s warm which a lot of people will like. And the other thing is, it’s nice that the community can use the walking track and the players love the fact that it is the boards are nice, the ice is good and everything is top notch,” head coach Andy Morin said.

Proctor High School and Proctor–Hermantown Mirage will also play their home games in this arena.