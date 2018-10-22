Barron Co. Sheriff’s Department Requesting 2,000 Volunteers for Tuesday Search

The Tip Line is 1-855-744-3879

(T’xer Zhon Kha/Herald-Times Reporter via AP)

BARRON COUNTY, Wisc. – The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is once again requesting volunteers to assist in an expanded routine ground search for articles that may be related to the case of missing teenager Jayme Closs.

According to the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page they are looking for 2,000 volunteers for a search on October 23.

Volunteers should report to the staging area at 1883 Highway 25 in Barron no later than 9:00 a.m.

Volunteers must be 18 years or older and present a picture form of identification.

Officials are reminding volunteers that boots are required due to possible uneven terrain and warm clothing is recommended.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to urge the public to continue to call in tips at 1-855-744-3879.