City Looks to Continue Renovations to Preserve Historic Building

The Duluth Armory was built in 1915 and is in the process of being restored.

DULUTH, Minn.- Over the course of a week, a construction crew from the Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps has been fixing up the historic Armory building in Duluth.

The crew of 15 workers restored about 20 windows in the basement of the Armory, removing broken glass and taking off old lead paint.

Crew members enjoyed preserving the culture of the 1915 building and are excited to see it become new again.

“If this gets demolished, the history is pretty much just going to get forgotten. I mean, you take away that context and there’s nothing to think about. I mean… There’s a lot of major historic events in the city of Duluth that happened here, near-abouts here. There’s a lot of buildings that are gone already…so that context is already removed, so it’s important to keep that going,” said preservation corp crew leader Dylan Walker.

Restoring the windows in the Armory was just one step a part of a much bigger project to make the space new for artists and the city to use. The next project will be removing and replacing the basement ceiling in the coming week.