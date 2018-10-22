Commemorative Air Force Exhibit to Open Thursday in Superior

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center will Host a Grand Opening Thursday, October 25 at 6:00 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center has teamed up over the past year with the Commemorative Air Force – Lake Superior Squadron (CAF), bringing a new exhibit to life in Superior.

The Center is hosting a grand opening Thursday, October 25 at 6:00 p.m. with free beer and wine tasting for the public to enjoy.

Hayes Scriven, Executive Director of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center tells FOX 21, this collaboration will help tell important stories and keep history alive in the Twin Ports.

The exhibit is a culmination of almost a year of planning and work.

The CAF was in need of a new space for their operations and have secured a new lease with the Richard I Bong Airport in Superior for their World War II PBY Catalina Amphibious Patrol Bomber restoration project.

The museum collection that was at the Duluth International Airport has been split between their new location and the Center.

Scriven says the Center has partnered with the CAF for a 12 month temporary exhibit in the newly renovated rotating exhibit gallery.

After the temporary exhibit, the CAF will have a display case and wall space to display items from their collection to the public.

“It is a perfect partnership,” said Scriven. “It was the right timing, we are in the middle of planning our new exhibit schedule and the CAF was a perfect fit to fill the space.”

The CAF collection has been on display at the Duluth International Airport for years, but had very limited access.

The beer and wine tasting will feature Castle Danger Brewery, Earth Rider Brewery, Canal Park Brewing and wine from Keyport Liquor.

Click here for more information.