Duluth Parks and Rec Department to Host Halloween Boo Bash

Costumes are Encouraged and Skates will be Free to Rent at the Essentia Health Heritage Sports Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Children and parents are invited to check out the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center Wednesday, October 24 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Duluth Parks and Recreation Department along with many other sponsors are pleased once again to host the annual Free Halloween Boo Bash skating party.

The Essentia Duluth Heritage Center, the City of Duluth Parks & Recreation Department, the Boys & Girls Club of the Northland Dave Goldberg Family Branch, and the Duluth Children’s Museum are teaming for the family friendly event.

The event will include a variety of activities and games for youth of all ages; including open skating with a live DJ and light show, costume parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. with prize drawings, creepy science activities, Halloween art projects, face painting, a pumpkin walk, haunted locker room and more.

The Center will be decorated to celebrate the holiday and all youth in attendance will receive special treats and prizes.

All youth who come in costume will automatically get a ticket into our costume prize drawing during the costume parade, but by bringing in non-perishable food items for the food shelf, they are eligible for an extra ticket for each food item (up to five extra tickets).

“There has been increasing numbers of attendance each year and we are so appreciative to have Whole Foods Coop, Lake Superior College, Altec Industries, Alerus Financial, and Bernick’s as donors and supporters for these events,” said Meghan Walker, Community Relations Associate for the EDHC. “We want to keep providing the kids in our community with memorable experiences and something fun and positive to look forward to each holiday season, and it’s so great to have that additional community support.”

The Essentia Duluth Heritage Center is located at 120 South 30th Avenue West in Duluth.

Upcoming Holiday skating events include the Thanksgiving “Turkey Bowl” on Wednesday, November 14.