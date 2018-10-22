Hunters Football Set for First Home Playoff Game in Nine Years

The Denfeld football team will take on Hibbing in the first round of the Section 7AAAA tournament.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been a long time since the Denfeld football team has hosted a playoff game, 2009 to be exact. So Public Schools Stadium will be the place to be Tuesday night.

The Hunters have one of the most explosive offenses, as evident by their 30-point first quarter two weeks ago against Hibbing. And now Denfeld will take on those same Bluejackets with their confidence at an all-time high.

“I think when you put some kids together from multi grades, you get maybe a sophomore quarterback here, a junior lineman there and then you’ve got a group of seniors. Before you know it, you’ve got good chemistry,” head coach Frank Huie said.

“All of the players have just stepped up. From the past year’s, not that they haven’t, but I think this year especially. We have the talent. It’s just if we execute, we just have to do what we can do,” said tackle Dane Herold.

“We go in with the mentality of just punch the other team in the face. We don’t want them to be confident after we’re in there. We like to call our defense “The Great Wall of China” as Coach Huie says,” defensive tackle Noah Anderson said.

Kickoff for Tuesday’s game is set for seven o’clock.