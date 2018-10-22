KYN: Wings ‘n Willows Art Gallery and Custom Framing

Owner Linda Budrow specializes in custom framing and can frame just about anything.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Grand Rapids is home to an art gallery shop that can also take a piece of art to the next level with its custom framing.

Wings ‘n Willows Art Gallery and Custom Framing is nestled in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

“We do custom framing,” said Owner Linda Burdow. “We sell a lot of local artists, photography, wood working, pottery.”

In business for 40 years, Budrow has owned the shop for about 30.

She offers a variety of art.

Landscape, wildlife and outdoor are some of the popular items.

“Everything from this more modern, contemporary to maps, antique lake maps,” said Budrow.

At Wings ‘n Willows displaying work from local artists is a priority.

“We feature a different artist every first Friday of the month for the Grand Rapids First Friday Art Walk,” said Budrow.

Budrow also specializes in custom framing.

She can frame just about anything.

Options include wood and metal. Plastic is a no–no.

“I have framed needlework, photography, jerseys,” said Budrow.

Budrow works with the customer to pick out the right frame and color.

“Framing can make or break a piece,” said Budrow.

Then it takes about two weeks to complete a project.

Framing items like a military flag can be emotional for customers and draw the biggest reaction.

“People absolutely love when they see a completed project from start to finish,” said Budrow. “It just looks so much different unframed than it does framed.”

Budrow does it all by herself, but isn’t complaining.

She’s selling unique pieces while showing her creative flow with custom work.

Wings ‘n Willows Art Gallery and Custom Framing is located at 8 NW 3rd St in Grand Rapids.