Local Filmmakers Hold Networking Event

The event was held at Zeitgeist.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local filmmakers gathered at Zeitgeist Monday night for a meeting and networking event. The Arrowhead Filmmakers’ Co–operative and the Minnesota State Film and TV Board held the meeting, giving people the chance to talk about their projects, learn about different opportunities and how to work together to enhance their work.

“There are a lot of talented individual entities and people making this kind of art here but for the first time we’re looking at some economies of scale and some production level possibilities that we could obtain if we were to pull together. And the filmmakers co–operative would be a vehicle to allow that pulling together to occur,” local filmmaker Alex Gutterman said.

The Arrowhead Filmmakers’ Co–operative is a new group, and they spent the second half of the meeting discussing different projects they can work on. You can learn more by visiting their Facebook page.