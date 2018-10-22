Newspaper Starting Up In Cloquet: Pine Knot News

The weekly paper will have local news focused on northern Carlton County.

CLOQUET, Minn. – A new newspaper is starting up in the Northland.

Pine Knot News is the third newspaper is moving into a historic office in Cloquet.

Pine Knot News is paying tribute to an old town paper, which was called “The Pine Knot” by using its name.

The weekly paper will have local news focused on northern Carlton County.

Staff from pine knot news say community papers have remained strong and they believe the public will support this new endeavor.

“When everybody picks their favorite media source that reinforces the opinions they already have this is a time we need a media source that’s not political that people can just read to find out about their neighbors, find out about the school district, the city council,” said Pine Knot News Editor Jana Peterson.

Pine Knot News will make its debut on Friday with a local election guide, and the first two issues will be delivered to all homes in northern Carlton County for free.

You can subscribe to Pine Knot News, or pick up a copy from its office at 122 Avenue C in Cloquet or from a local convenient store.

For more information on Pine Knot News click here.