Perunovich, Wolff Named NCHC Players of the Week

Scott Perunovich was named Offensive Player of the Week while Nick Wolff took defensive honors.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD men’s hockey linemates Scott Perunovich and Nick Wolff earned weekly honors from the NCHC.

Perunovich was named Offensive Player of the Week while Wolff was named Defensive Player of the Week. Perunovich finished the weekend with six points to help the Bulldogs get the home sweep over Maine. Wolff chipped in with five points and was a plus-six on the ice.

UMD also came in at number three in the latest poll from USCHO.com.