Pro Mining Rally Held in Duluth

This was the first of two rallies being held in the Northland this week.

DULUTH, Minn. – Pro mining rallies are being held Monday and Tuesday nights and the first one was held Monday at the DECC.

The pro mining rally featured a variety of speakers, from individuals running for office to people working with the Center of American Experiment who put on the rally.

According to a recent American Experiment Report, Minnesota has some of the largest deposits of copper, nickel, platinum, and titanium in the world, and developing those resources would create 8,500 jobs and $3.7 billion in annual economic output.

Meanwhile, some believe that mining will hurt the environment, but the rally speakers said that doesn’t have to the be the case.

“Certainly there’s a huge economic benefit but we want to make sure that we can do this environmentally friendly. There are some people that are absolutely opposed to mining and there’s people that are pro mining but I’m here to educate and have an open mind. Certainly I think there’s a way we can release this economic engine in an environmentally friendly area but we need to learn more about it,” John Howe said.

There will be a second pro mining rally on Tuesday night in Hibbing.