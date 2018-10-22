Saints Soccer Sweep Northland College in Doubleheader

The St. Scholastica men's and women's soccer teams got shutout wins at home against Northland College.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nolan Friday scored the first two goals of his collegiate career as the St. Scholastica men’s soccer team blanked Northland College 6-0 Monday afternoon at Saints Field.

Juan Ochoa, Darby Henderson, Armin Bobaric and Sam Brickley also scored for the Saints.

For the women’s match, Kaiya Quam scored in the 80th minute as CSS hangs on to beat the Lumberjills 1-0. With the win, the Saints clinch at least a share of the UMAC regular season title.

Roni Rudolph, fresh off earning her fifth UMAC Defensive Player of the Week award this season, earned her sixth straight shutout and school-record 12th clean sheet this season.

CSS can clinch the conference title outright with a win or tie this Wednesday at North Central.