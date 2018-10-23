15th Annual Energy Awareness Expo

Guests could also apply for energy assistance and sign up for weatherization.

DULUTH, Minn. – As we’re entering the winter season the 15th Annual Energy Awareness Expo is helping customers prepare.

The event is at the Salvation Army in Duluth where Northlander’s can learn about different resources in the community to help cut costs when it comes to energy use.

“In terms of heating, now that it’s cold time of year, just making sure that your windows are sealed and that your doors and caulking is sealed and tight and closed and just be cautious on what you’re using energy for,” said Alyssa Harries, Minnesota Power Energy Partners Low Income Conservation Program Manager.

