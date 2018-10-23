Bulldogs Football Earn Top Spot in NCAA D2 Super Region 4 Rankings

The rankings determine who advances the national playoff tournament.

DULUTH, Minn. – After getting a big road win this past weekend at Winona State, the UMD football team are still undefeated at 8–0. This week, they stayed put at #5 in the American Football Coaches Association polls.

However, the first NCAA D2 Super Region 4 ranks were released this week and the Bulldogs were on top. Although those rankings determine who makes it to the national playoffs, UMD will continue to block out the noise and focus on the task at hand.

“No talk. I honestly didn’t even look at it. I heard from other guys. I don’t really focus on that. I don’t think the team focuses on that. We just come out every day and focus on going 1–0 each week and hopefully at the end of the regular season, we’ll be up there,” running back Wade Sullivan said.

“These guys understand at this point that we can’t look ahead. It’s one week at a time. In the same sense, these are opportunities for our football team that we do need to talk about and celebrate. It’s a neat thing for our program. In the same sense, we have an expectation to go this week and play well at Crookston,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

Bulldogs will be on the road to take on the Golden Eagles this Saturday.