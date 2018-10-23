Duluth Declares Disaster Area

Federal Aid Being Sought for Lakewalk Damages

DULUTH, Minn.- The Saint Louis County Board has declared a “state of local disaster area” in Duluth after the October 10th storm.

That declaration was made in order to help the city get needed funding for repairs along the lakewalk, along with numerous other spots along the shoreline.

The total cost of damages sits at $18.4 million right now after an assessment by the city last week.

A figure that shocked the mayor.

“We were surprised by the cost,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “Because you look visually and you only see the top surface and what we have to do is go under, and make sure the supports under there are healthy, too, and culverts and things like that.”

“And to do that in a way so that we’re not limping from storm to storm to get it done.”

The declaration still needs to be approved by the governor to help the area get assistance.

And according to Larson, FEMA does require matching funds to be put up by the city.