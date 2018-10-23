Duluth Police Department Issues Statement on Assault Near Duluth East High School

More on This Tonight at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has issued a press release regarding an assault that took place near Duluth East High School and was captured on video:

“The Duluth Police Department is aware of a video of an assault that took place near Duluth East High School that is now circulating on social media.

The DPD was notified by the school district and officers responded immediately. The case was investigated and is now closed. Due to data privacy laws the disposition cannot be shared.”

District officials have also released a statement regarding the assault stating:

“We are aware of a video of an assault that took place last week on a street near Duluth East that is now circulating on social media.

The school became aware of the incident as it was happening and responded to the location immediately. The students involved were brought back into the school where one received immediate medical attention. We notified the Duluth Police Department through the School Resource Officer.

While data privacy laws do not allow specific details regarding the student to be shared, It’s important to know there is a process the school and district follow related to incidents like this. We take violent behaviors very seriously. Our policies and procedures indicate that aggressors are suspended while an incident is investigated and possible further disciplinary actions are determined. The police department conducts its own investigation, which may result in criminal charges.”



Video of the assault has been shared hundreds of times on social media and shows one student punching, dragging and kicking another student repeatedly in a road near Duluth East High School.

We will have much more on this story tonight at 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.