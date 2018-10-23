Engwall Corn Maze Permanently Closing After Nine Years

The Corn Maze Will Close After This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – After nine years Engwall Florist and Lundeen Productions are permanently closing the Engwalls Corn Maze announcing this weekend will be its final weekend.

According to the corn maze operators the closing is due to a new major Sewer Trunk Line that will run through the Engwall property.

Construction for the project is planned to start by mid-2019 and will connect the Maple Grove Road/Haines Road area to Hermantown Road and Okerstom Road.

The Corn Maze was a partnership between Engwall Florist and Lundeen Productions and donated over $30,000 to local charities over its nine year run.