Flatbed rig Loses Brakes, Crashes Near Observation Park

There Were no Injuries in the Accident

1/4 photo courtesy: Austin Fritze

2/4 photo courtesy: Austin Fritze

3/4 photo courtesy: Austin Fritze

4/4 photo courtesy: Austin Fritze

DULUTH, Minn. – A large flatbed truck crashed into the bottom of the hill near Observation Park at 10th Avenue West.

The MN State Patrol and Duluth Police responded to the scene and they believe the rig lost its brakes eventually going onto some grass and crashing into trees.

Luckily, there were no injuries during the incident according to police.

The vehicle was eventually towed out of the residential area.