Hilltopper Girls Soccer Look to Keep Magic Going in State Tourney

The Duluth Marshall girls soccer team have an upset on their minds as they will take on Orono.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Cinderella story continues for the Duluth Marshall girls soccer team as they get set for the Class A state tourney Wednesday against #2 seed Orono.

The Hilltoppers needed two upsets to win the section so they have full embraced the underdog role and will take it with them Wednesday night.

“We think that we’ll do fine and we know that if we do our best and play as a team like we normally do, we’ll be fine. I think that they will underestimate us because we’re such a small school, which is an advantage for us. But we’re ready for sure,” junior attacker Victoria Thorson said.

“We’ve take a look at what Orono is like and we think we match up well with them. We’ve got to have energy going in there. We’ve got to have confidence going in there. And we’ve got to have a little edge to us. I think we’ve done that in our last couple of games, and hopefully we can carry that into our next game,” said head coach Nic Bacigalupo.

The match will take place at Chisago Lakes High school. Start time is set for 5:30 p.m.