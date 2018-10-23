Northlanders are Looking to Get Lucky, Hoping to Find the Winning Mega Millions Ticket

London Road Car Wash was swamped with lottery customers.

DULUTH, Minn.-The people of the Northland were looking to get in on some lucky action as several gas stations in the area were swamped with customers buying lottery tickets Tuesday.

The car wash on London Road was one of many stops in the Twin Ports claiming to sell the evening’s winning mega millions ticket for 1.6 billion dollars the largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Employees said regulars who never buy lottery tickets were even excited to get in on the action in hopes of walking away a millionaire.

“It’ll be just our regular customers coming in and saying, ‘well do you sell the mega millions or the power ball here?’ so it’s just a convenience thing for us really with our regular customers coming in,” said station manager Tana Macartney.

Sales especially spiked thanks to the start of the millionaire raffle, chance for 700 thousand tickets sold to be worth up to $1 million in cash.

The gas station claimed to have 112 lottery winners last week combined from Power Ball, Mega Millions and scratch- off sales.