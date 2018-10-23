Oktoberforest Held at Bent Paddle

Event celebrates the importance of forests to fresh water and fresh water to beer

DULUTH, Minn. – The first ever Oktoberforest event in Minnesota was held Tuesday at Bent Paddle Brewing.

The event is put on by the Nature Conservancy organization.

It celebrates the importance of forests for fresh water and the importance of fresh water for beer.

Guests took part in an Q and A session, played a trivia game, and toured Bent Paddle.

“It’s critical that people know where their water comes from, that healthy forests are important for water especially in our beautiful Lake Superior environment,” said Jim Manolis, Forest Conservation Program Director at the Nature Conservancy.

The Nature Conservancy is planting trees along the North Shore.

They encourage people to plant trees on their property and get involved with conservation efforts.