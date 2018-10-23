Rogge, Perunovich Named Top Stars in NCAA D1 Hockey

The UMD men's and women's hockey team each earned top honors from the NCAA.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD Bulldogs were on top of both lists of the top stars in Division I hockey for this past weekend.

On the men’s side, Scott Perunovich was named the top star in the country after scoring six points in UMD’s home sweep over Maine.

On the women’s side, Naomi Rogge earned top star honors after scoring four goals over the weekend against Bemidji State. The sophomore forward was also named WCHA Forward of the Week alongside Lizi Norton who was named WCHA Defensive Player of the Week.