Search for Missing Teen Continues

BARRON, Wis.-Volunteers have been walking through swamps, corn fields and woods in the search for clues that could lead authorities to a missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed.

Hundreds of people took part in Tuesday’s expanded search for Jayme Closs, who has been missing since deputies responding to an Oct. 15 911 call found her parents dead in their home near Barron, a rural community about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

Authorities believe Jayme was abducted and have ruled her out as a suspect in her parents’ deaths.

On Tuesday, volunteers were split into groups and told to look for anything that could be a clue, such as a cellphone, piece of clothing or gun.

A Wisconsin sheriff says some items were found during a search for clues into the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl whose parents were killed, but they’re still being assessed and don’t seem to be linked to the case.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Monday that some tips led to the decision to resume the ground search, but he didn’t elaborate.