Solon Springs Community Set to Raise Funds for Diabetes

The Fundraising Weekend will Kick Off Friday, October 27 and Conclude on Saturday, October 28 in Solon Springs, Wisconsin

SOLON SPRINGS, Wis. – According to the Lake Superior Community Health Center, 27.5 percent per 100,000 people die from diabetes each year.

To help raise awareness and funds for education of this topic, the Health Center is teaming up with the Solon Spring Lions Club to host the 2nd Annual ATV/Poker Run Fundraiser.

The event is set to kick off on Friday, October 27 and run through Saturday, October 27 at the St. Croix Inn in Solon Springs.

Statistics show 12.6 percent of the population in Douglas County are currently living with diabetes. The state average currently sits at 8.4 percent.

Diabetes is a leading cause of death in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 25 million people have diabetes, including both diagnosed and undiagnosed cases.

This disease can have a harmful effect on most of the organ systems in the human body; it is a frequent cause of end-stage renal disease, non-traumatic lower-extremity amputation, and a leading cause of blindness among working age adults.

Persons with diabetes are also at increased risk for ischemic heart disease, neuropathy, and stroke.

According to the CDC, the direct medical expenditures attributable to diabetes are over $116 billion.

Research indicates diabetes disproportionately affects minority populations and the elderly, and its incidence is likely to increase as minority populations grow and the U.S. population ages.

