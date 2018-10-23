Tweed Museum to Host Grand Opening of “122 Conversations” Exhibition

Artist Anne Labovitz Set to Officially Unveil "122 Conversations: Person to Person, Art Beyond Borders" Thursday, October 25

DULUTH, Minn. – 122 Conversations: Person to Person, Art Beyond Borders is a multi-city participatory exhibition by Anne Labovitz, whose endeavor is to be a catalyst for positive social change through this community-building project.

Labovitz’s exhibition will be officially unveiled Thursday, October 25 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Tweet Museum of Art on the campus of UMD.

Mayor Emily Larson will attend the opening to speak, along with the artist, and members of the Duluth Sister Cities International who traveled with the exhibition.

The event is free and open to the public.

The exhibition is a six-year initiative between Anne Labovitz, Twin Cities-based and Duluth native artist, Duluth Sister Cities International communities in Thunder Bay, Canada; Rania, Iraqi Kurdistan; Växjö, Sweden; Petrozavodsk, Russia; and Ohara Isumi-City, Japan, and the Tweed Museum of Art.

The exhibition toured from one city to the next between 2015 and 2017.

Since September, the exhibition concluded its tour and is currently on view at the Tweed Museum of Art where 100 of objects are on display.

The exhibition illustrates the works from the project, including Labovitz’s paintings, participatory artworks from each venue, photographs, video, and documentation.

The video documents the 60 Skype, or in-person, interviews with mayors and residents from our Sister Cities.

Click here to learn more about Labovitz and the project.